65 dyeing units begin operations, to pay Rs 75 lakh penalty today

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 26

Over 65 dyeing units, which were told to stop operations about 10 days back, have started operations on the condition to pay Rs 75 lakh penalty by June 27. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed the penalty on the dyeing units of Focal Point for discharging untreated water into the Buddha Nullah.

According to sources, during his recent visit to the city, environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal along with many industrialists reportedly found that the dyeing units were polluting the water bodies by discharging untreated water into nullah.

One of the dyeing unit owners said the sequencing batch reactor (SBR) installed by the industrialists had developed a snag due to which the the water was not being cleaned or treated for several days. The SBR is a fill-and-draw activated sludge system for wastewater treatment. In this system, wastewater is added to a single “batch” reactor, treated to remove undesirable components, and then discharged.

“It was the duty of the industry to look into the problem and get it resolved. The industry went to Seechewal and then to the Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer seeking waiver of the penalty but nothing was done. At last, it was decided to pay the amount by June 27 and another bond of Rs 1 crore is given. After fulfilling the conditions, industry is allowed to operate,” said the industrialist.

Meanwhile, the closure of dyeing units cast its shadow over the industry and the textile and hosiery industry had to suffer since dyeing is the “mother” industry, in which the execution of orders depend.