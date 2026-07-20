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Home / Ludhiana / 65-year-old man thrashed in public, probe on

65-year-old man thrashed in public, probe on

Victim referred to PGI, Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:32 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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A 65-year-old man was assaulted in broad daylight on the Tajpur Road here, said the police. The incident was captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed near the spot.

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In the footage, a suspect is seen attacking the elderly man, even biting him. During the scuffle, the victim can be seen trying to protect himself.

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According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 5 am. The accused snatched the victim’s mobile phone and fled from the spot.

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Locals soon gathered at the spot and rushed the injured man to the Civil Hospital, where the doctors referred him to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The police took up an investigation after the CCTV footage of the incident surfaced.

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The police said efforts were underway to identify the attacker and ascertain more details about the case. Police officials stated that a formal complaint was awaited and appropriate legal action would be taken after investigation.

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