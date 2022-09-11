65-yearr-old woman, son die by suicide

Our Correspondent

Raikot, September 10

Pall of gloom descended on the New Model Town locality after am elderly woman and her son allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents on Saturday.

The tragedy has left two minor children, a boy and a girl, of Yadwinder orphaned as their mother was already staying separately at her parents’ house. The deceased were identified as Binder Kaur (65) of New Model Town and her son Yadwinder Singh (35).

Rajdeep Kaur informed the police that her mother Binder Kaur had allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Bathinda branch of the Sirhind Canal near Dadhahoor Bridge in the afternoon. Unable to bear the shock, Yadwinder consumed some poisonous substance and died during treatment at a private hospital in the evening.

Officials at the Sadar and city police stations initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC in connection with the two deaths.

Bodies of the deceased were sent for autopsy to the Civil Hospital, Sadhar.

Two minor children left orphaned

The tragedy has left two minor children, a boy and a girl, of Yadwinder orphaned as their mother was already staying separately at her parents’ house. The deceased were identified as Binder Kaur (65) of New Model Town and her son Yadwinder Singh (35).