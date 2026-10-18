650 kg ‘fake’ paneer seized in major crackdown in Ludhiana

In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Food Safety Wing of the Health Department on Saturday confiscated 650 kg of suspected fake paneer in Ludhiana.

Acting on a tip-off received from a city resident, health officials reached the Subzi Mandi around 6.30 am and intercepted a vendor carrying 150 kg of suspected fake paneer.

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“We questioned the vendor and learnt that he was sourcing paneer from Haryana,” said Dr Ashish Chawla, District Health Officer.

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To trace the source of the fake product, officials asked the vendor to place a fresh order for a large quantity of paneer. Soon after, the supplier arrived with 500 kg of paneer, which was also found to be fake.

“The supplier himself came to deliver the order of 500 kg. The entire lot was fake. The stock has been seized and after sampling, it will be destroyed. Action will be taken after the arrival of the report,” Dr Chawla said.

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He urged people to be vigilant while purchasing dairy products. “People should buy paneer only from reputed and licensed shops. Consumers should be cautious of paneer being sold at unusually low prices, as such products may be adulterated or fake,” he said.

“Saving a few rupees can put health at risk. If anyone suspects the quality of food being sold, they should inform the Health Department,” he said.