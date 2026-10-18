DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 650 kg ‘fake’ paneer seized in major crackdown in Ludhiana

650 kg ‘fake’ paneer seized in major crackdown in Ludhiana

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:09 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Health officials with the seized suspected fake paneer.
Advertisement

In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Food Safety Wing of the Health Department on Saturday confiscated 650 kg of suspected fake paneer in Ludhiana.

Acting on a tip-off received from a city resident, health officials reached the Subzi Mandi around 6.30 am and intercepted a vendor carrying 150 kg of suspected fake paneer.

Advertisement

“We questioned the vendor and learnt that he was sourcing paneer from Haryana,” said Dr Ashish Chawla, District Health Officer.

Advertisement

To trace the source of the fake product, officials asked the vendor to place a fresh order for a large quantity of paneer. Soon after, the supplier arrived with 500 kg of paneer, which was also found to be fake.

“The supplier himself came to deliver the order of 500 kg. The entire lot was fake. The stock has been seized and after sampling, it will be destroyed. Action will be taken after the arrival of the report,” Dr Chawla said.

Advertisement

He urged people to be vigilant while purchasing dairy products. “People should buy paneer only from reputed and licensed shops. Consumers should be cautious of paneer being sold at unusually low prices, as such products may be adulterated or fake,” he said.

“Saving a few rupees can put health at risk. If anyone suspects the quality of food being sold, they should inform the Health Department,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts