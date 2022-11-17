 66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months : The Tribune India

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Over 10,000 patients tested at nine clinics, Ludhiana ranks second in state in patient footfall

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Patients at an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Ludhiana. Inderjeet verma



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 16

Over 66,000 patients have been treated while diagnostic tests have been conducted on over 10,000 persons at nine Aam Aadmi clinics in the district during the first three months of their operations, the government has confirmed.

With a record footfall of patients, Ludhiana has ranked second in the state in terms of patients treated and diagnostic tests conducted on the ailing humanity since August 15, the official figures have revealed.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that a clinic near Chand cinema here logged the maximum OPD of 12,910 patients and 1,122 diagnostic tests while another one in Transport Nagar here has treated the minimum of 3,221 patients and conducted 798 diagnostic tests between August 15 and November 14.

Among other clinics, the one in Jagraon registered 6,552 patients and conducted 990 diagnostic tests, Kidwai Nagar here treated 6,240 patients and tested 684 persons, Metro Road here logged 6,013 patients and conducted 663 diagnostic tests, Dhandari Kalan here reported 12,221 patients and tested 1,438 diagnostic tests, Khanna registered 9,623 patients and conducted 1,521 diagnostic tests, Raikot treated 5,168 patients and tested 1,881 persons, and the clinic in Focal Point Phase V here reported 4,023 patients and tested 619 persons during the first three months of their working.

In the state, as many as 5,35,487 patients were treated and 69,870 diagnostic tests were conducted at 100 clinics, including 65 in urban and 35 in rural areas, since their inception on August 15.

While Mohali district topped the state with the maximum footfall of 80,406 patients and 11,045 diagnostic tests, Bathinda stood third by treating 44,223 patients and conducting diagnostic tests of 5,922 persons during the first three months.

These clinics provide 98 types of general medicines and 41 different diagnostic tests to the ailing humanity visiting on a daily basis.

Fulfilling a much-awaited pre-poll promise to provide free and quality healthcare services to the people of Punjab, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on August 15 dedicated the first batch of 75 Aam Aadmi clinics from Ludhiana. The second lot of 25 such clinics were opened in different parts of the state later.

Setting in motion the first step towards what was touted as revolutionising primary health care facilities in Punjab, the CM had said the government dedicated these clinics to people to ensure that they have access to quality healthcare services, without paying a single penny.

He said these clinics will be opened in every nook and corner of the state, adding that in big villages, even two such clinics can be opened for the convenience of the people.

Every Aam Aadmi clinic has a staff of 4-5 persons, including a MBBS doctor, lab technician, and a nurse to diagnose and treat the patients.

Mann had expressed hope that 90 per cent of the patients will get treated from these clinics only, thereby reducing the burden on the hospitals. He said only the serious patients with major ailments will be further referred to the hospitals.

Providing best services, says Civil Surgeon

“We are proud that the district is among the leaders in the state in examining the second highest patients at the clinics. It is the result of the best services provided by our doctors and para-medical staff. We are ensuring adequate availability of all 98 medicines and provision for conducting 41 different types of tests on the needy patients daily between 8 am and 2 pm,” said Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, Civil Surgeon.

Scripting history

We are scripting a new history by serving the ailing humanity through Aam Aadmi clinics, which are part of our commitment and promise to provide free health and clinical services to the needy at their doorstep. — Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Health Minister

