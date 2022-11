66th Punjab State Judo Championship: Ludhiana girls bag 3 silver medals

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 22

Judokas from Ludhiana district bagged three silver medals in the girls’ section in the ongoing 66th Punjab State Inter-District Judo Championship for Boys and Girls being held at the multipurpose indoor hall of Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday.

Arpita (-36 kg), Diksha Bains (-40 kg) and Preeti (-44 kg) from Ludhiana secured the second position while girls from Jalandhar clinched two gold medal whereas Patiala, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur won one gold medal each in different weight categories and stamped their class.

Results

Below 36 kg: Sharrmila (Jalandhar) 1st, Arpita (Ludhiana) 2nd, Ifra (Malerkotla) and Jaismin (Patiala) 3rd; Below 40 kg: Bindu (Jalandhar) 1st, Diksha Bains (Ludhiana) 2nd, Karamjit Kaur (Patiala) and Niharika (Jalandhar) 3rd; Below 44 kg: Pushpa Devi (Hoshiarpur) 1st, Aanchal (Jalandhar) 2nd, Preeti (Ludhiana) and Kamalpreet Kaur (Faridkot) 3rd; Below 70 kg: Gurpreet Kaur (Amritsar) 1st, Khushpreet Kaur (Moga) 2nd, Supreet Kaur Saini (Hoshiarpur) and Simarpreet Kaur (Sangrur) 3rd; Above 70 kg: Amandeep Kaur (Patiala) 1st, Minakshi (Jalandhar) 2nd, Simarjit Kaur (Hoshiarpur) and Konika Sharma (Mansa) 3rd.