66TH PUNJAB STATE JUDO CHAMPIONSHIP: Patiala judokas grab 2 gold medals

Ludhiana, November 23

Patiala grabbed two gold medals in addition to one bronze medal whereas hosts Ludhiana had to content themselves with one bronze medal in the girls’ section on the third day of the 66th Punjab State Inter-District Judo Championship for boys and girls being held at the multipurpose indoor hall of Guru Nanak Stadium here on Wednesday.

Tina of Patiala clinched a gold medal in the below 48 kg category and her city mate Neelam won a gold medal in the below 52 kg group. Khushreet Sandhu, also from Patiala, secured a bronze medal. Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur girls also made their presence felt, winning one gold medal each.

Hosts Ludhiana, who had won three silver medals yesterday, had to content themselves with a lone medal today as Nancy finished at the third spot in the below 52 kg section.

Wednesday’s results

Below 48 kg: 1st Tina (Patiala), 2nd Payal (Jalandhar), 3rd Navjot Kaur (Amritsar) and Sunita (Fazilka); Below 52 kg: 1st Neelam (Patiala), 2nd Puneet Kaur Sandhu (Moga), 3rd Nancy (Ludhiana) and Mishti Arora (Jalandhar).

Below 57 kg: 1st Akshita (Hoshiarpur), 2nd Ayushi Trivedi (Amritsar), 3rd Dalima (Jalandhar) and Kajal (Jalandhar); Below 63 kg: 1st Harleen Kaur (Gurdaspur), 2nd Jobanpreet Kaur (Faridkot), 3rd Khushreet Sandhu (Patiala) and Mala (Jalandhar).