67 test +ve, one dies of Covid in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 16
Sixtyseven persons tested positive in two days while one person lost his life to the disease in the district. Yesterday, 29 positive cases were reported while 38 persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana today.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.18 per cent.
