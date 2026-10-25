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Home / Ludhiana / 675 kg expired ghee destroyed, 3,540 kg seized in raid on Ludhiana factory

675 kg expired ghee destroyed, 3,540 kg seized in raid on Ludhiana factory

Food safety team collects 6 samples from unit in Kailash Nagar, Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:06 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Health Department officials conduct a raid in Ludhiana on Saturday.
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At least 675 kg of expired desi ghee was destroyed on Saturday and another 3,540 kg seized on suspicion of adulteration and quality lapses as the Food Safety Wing of the Health Department raided a factory in Kailash Nagar here.

The team sent five samples of ghee and one of mustard oil for testing at a government laboratory.

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Health officials said the inspections being conducted across the district are aimed at ensuring availability of clean, safe and quality food products for the public during the festive season.

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In the latest inspection, the team recovered 135 kg of branded desi ghee bearing the Sartaj, Dayal and Dairy Farm brand names, along with 3,405 kg of loose desi ghee.

The Health Department team also inspected the packaging, labelling, expiry dates and storage conditions of the products available at the factory.

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Officials said the collected samples will be examined to assess compliance with standards relating to quality, purity and food safety, and adequate action will be taken against the firm or individuals concerned if any violations are flagged in the laboratory reports.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said no compromise with public health would be tolerated.

She pointed out that the demand for sweets, dairy products, ghee, edible oils and other food items increases during the festive season, which is why the Food Safety Wing is conducting special surveillance and surprise inspections to prevent adulteration and the sale of expired food products.

She urged all food business operators to use quality raw materials, ensure proper labelling of products and refrain from selling expired or unsafe food items.

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