67th national school games: Hosts Punjab win big, bag 6 gold medals

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 7

Hosts Punjab stamped their supremacy and bagged six gold medals on the second day of the 67th National School Games being organised by the Punjab Education Department under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India here on Sunday. They annexed three gold medals each in judo and karate.

Punjab opened its account as Abhi Kumar Shastri got the better of his rival Hemant Kashyap of Delhi to fetch gold in the below 35kg weight category in boys U-19 section. Suraj Devra of Assam secured bronze medal.

In the girls U-19 group (below 52kg), Nisha of Punjab added a gold to the tally by outperforming Harshika of Haryana. Shweta Hazarika from Assam had to contend with a bronze medal. Punjab’s Anshika Bhardwaj defeated Angkita Rajbongshi of Assam to claim top honours. Ayushi Tomar of Haryana secured the third position.

In the boys U-19 section (below 50kg category), Prashant Singh of Uttar Pradesh warded off stiff challenge from Karan Kanojia of Punjab to clinch gold while Pawan Jangid of Rajasthan finished third.

In judo, boys U-17, Sahil (40 kg) and Raghu Mehra (below 45kg), both from Punjab won gold medals and in the girls U-17 group (above 70kg) Kanwapreet Kaur of Punjab edged out Divanshi Miglani of Chandigarh to win gold while Mamta Mali of Rajasthan finished third.

In football (U-19), Punjab girls were off to a positive start with a hard fought 2-0 victory over Bihar. In other matches, Maharashtra beat Chhattisgarh 2-0, Tamil Nadu thrashed IBSO 7-1, Gujrat outplayed Vidyabharti 4-0, Delhi prevailed over IPSC 1-0, Jharkhand defeated Kerala 1-0 and CBSEWSO blanked Vidyabharti 4-0.

MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu was the chief guest today. Interacting with the players, he advised the participants to stay active in sports to lead a healthy life.