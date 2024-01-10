67th National School Games: Punjab, Haryana share honours on Day 4

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 9

Players from Punjab and Haryana shared honours on the fourth day of the ongoing 67th National School Games here on Tuesday.

While Punjab bagged two gold in karate, Haryana leveled the tally with an equal number of gold medals.

Punjab’s karateka Daljeet Kaur won the gold medal in the girls U-19 category (below 44kg) and Jatin Kumar clinched the gold medal in the below 40kg weight group in the U-19 section.

Haryana’s Ankit and Abhiman secured gold in the sub-73kg and sub-66kg categories, respectively, in the U-17 group.

In football (girls U-19), Punjab defeated Chhattisgarh 2-0, West Bengal beat Haryana 1-0, Kerala prevailed over Tamil Nadu 2-0, Uttar Pradesh outperformed J&K 5-0, Gujrat outplayed Chandigarh 2-0 and Jharkhand routed IBSO 7-0.

The event is being organised by the Punjab School Education Department under the aegis of School Games of India.