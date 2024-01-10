67th National School Games: Surprised by cold Punjab, athletes buy woollens, warm up with bhangra beats

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 9

When they left their hometowns across India to take part in the National School Games, little did they know about the cold they would encounter in Punjab. It was only after reaching here that they realised it Punjab, which swelters in summer, shivers in winter — and that they should have carried more woollens and warm clothes with them.

Players enjoy local food during the 76th National School Games.

Freezing winds and the drizzle since the morning today, however, failed to dampen the spirits of the teenagers, who braved the cold during their matches at the PAU grounds in the morning. Despite the cold, it was good to see the players cheering their teams at the grounds. With the temperature hovering around 8°C in the morning, teams from Haryana, West Bengal, Punjab and Chhattisgarh enthusiastically fought it out in the middle.

The girls from Odisha show the woollen caps purchased from Chaura Bazaar in the city.

Bilal, the manager of the Jammu and Kashmir team, between passing instructions to the girl students, said that even his bunch were feeling cold. “We come from a cold state, yet we find it’s biting cold here,” he said.

The students from Odisha said that not in their wildest dreams had they imagined they would face such cold in sunny Punjab. “We were not carrying so many woollens but yesterday, we went to Clock Tower at Chaura Bazaar and purchased sweaters and caps,” said Angela Mundary, a footballer from Odisha. “But I like being here, it is nice,” she added.

Players from UP, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar said they would want to visit a few places here and make memories. But Pinki, a coach from Bihar, said she had asked the bus driver to take them out for sightseeing but he refused, saying the buses were hired to bring the teams for meals and matches only. “How can we visit places on our own in this biting cold, hiring auto-rickshaws, when we know nothing about here will be quite a task,” she said.

Noor Jahan and Roshni, students from Unchahar, Uttar Pradesh, said they wish to visit some gurdwara and temple and were trying to convince the team manager to accompany them. “We want to get some woollen articles from Ludhiana, for which the city is famous. We have been told to visit Gaushala Road where we can get blankets by paying by the kilo, which sounds interesting,” said Roshni.

The girls from Jammu and Kashmir said they were putting up at the Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar camp, where they feel comfortable. “We are pretty comfortable, it is just a matter of two more days and we, as sportspersons, should learn to adjust and manage,” added a player.

Punjab’s folklore and music, accompanied with a bonfire, warmed the bodies and souls of the nation’s young athletes at PAU last night.

Undeterred by the biting cold, athletes from Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other states danced with their friends to the beats of bhangra. Catering to the interests of students from other states, regional folk songs from across the nation were played at the event, much to the delight of the players.

A student from Uttarakhand said, “We had always heard about Punjabis, their lavish weddings and the culture of dancing their hearts out... Today we got the opportunity to see and experience it.”

Media team coordinator Davinder Singh Chhina said, “Cultural exchanges enhance unity in diversity.”

The students also enjoyed munching on rewari around the bonfire. Shanti Kumar played a few beats on the dhol, to which the players danced. Ladakh’s karate athlete Gulnas Fatima said it was a delightful evening and they were amazed to have witnessed bhangra and the colourful turbans worn by Punjabis.