68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 19

The city traffic police today carried out a special drive against underage driving outside schools. Under the drive, schoolchildren riding two wheelers without driving licences were caught and challaned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar said complaints were received that underage schoolchildren were driving vehicles to schools and some of them also drive rashly.

To check the violations, he formed six special teams of the traffic police which laid nakas outside different schools today. Under the drive, traffic police personnel checked 441 vehicles, of which 68 riders were underage school students and 229 others were also caught violating the traffic norms.

The DCP said in total, 297 violators were challaned at all six naka points outside schools.

“The traffic police will continue the drive outside the schools so that underage school students may not drive vehicles to schools. The school authorities will also be told to encourage their students, who sans driving licence, not to drive any vehicle to schools. The traffic police will also hold awareness camps in schools and public places to spread awareness about the traffic norms,” Brar said.

Notably, underage students of almost all schools in the city ride two-wheelers or drive four wheelers for commuting to schools. Students park their vehicles outside schools to prevent any action against them from the school authorities.

