68 fire incidents reported in Ludhiana in 24 hours

The city witnessed a spate of fire incidents in the past 24 hours, with as many as 68 cases reported across different parts of Ludhiana between November 8 and 9. From residential buildings and factories to scrap godowns, shops, vacant plots and other premises, the incidents kept the Fire Department on its toes.

The incidents were reported from several localities, with scrap godowns and dumping sites accounting for a significant share. At least 22 incidents were reported at scrap-related sites, vacant plots and dumping grounds, while six fires were reported in factories. As many as 13 incidents were reported in residential premises.

The department's record also includes fires involving shops, electrical installations, vehicles and other locations. Several incidents were suspected to have been caused by electrical short circuits or faults in wires, although the exact cause of each fire would need to be established.

Among the locations mentioned in the fire department's record were Noorwala Road, where a scrap godown caught fire, and Sujatwala Road, where another scrap-related fire was reported. Fires were also reported at a factory in New Madhopuri and another in Daulat Colony.

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A fire was also reported at a temple in Abdullapur Basti. The list further mentions incidents involving electrical wires, residential areas and other establishments. The department's record also includes fires at huts and shops.

68 incidents in a day, around 100 during 3 days last year

The figures assume significance as the city had witnessed around 100 fire incidents during the three-day period — before, during and after Diwali — last year. The 68 incidents reported in just 24 hours this year underline the pressure on the Fire Department during the festive season. However, the two figures cover different time periods and should not be treated as a direct year-on-year comparison.

Ahead of Diwali, the Fire Department had already strengthened its arrangements by setting up three temporary fire stations near Jalandhar Bypass, Samrala Chowk and Verka Milk Plant. These are in addition to the six permanent fire stations in the city. A total of 32 fire tenders and around 120 personnel were deployed to tackle emergencies.

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The recurring fires at scrap godowns, factories and dumping sites also highlight the risks posed by the accumulation of combustible material. Electrical faults and short circuits can further aggravate the situation, particularly in areas where inflammable material is stored.

A fire broke out at an old dumping site on the Ludhiana Improvement Trust's land in City Centre, located in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and continued for nearly five to six hours. Thick layers of smoke engulfed the nearby residential areas, causing considerable inconvenience to residents. The smoke spread across the neighbourhood, leaving people struggling with poor air quality and raising concerns over the health risks, particularly for those suffering from respiratory ailments.

Arvind Sharma, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, alleged that the incident reflected the negligence of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust. He said several residents, including asthma patients and people suffering from other respiratory ailments, were facing problems due to the smoke.

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"The Ludhiana Improvement Trust should take responsibility and ensure that such incidents do not recur. The dumping site has now become a safety hazard for residents. The authorities must take steps to clear the accumulated waste and ensure proper maintenance of the land," he said.