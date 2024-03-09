68 units of blood collected at camp in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College organised a blood donation camp on its campus, during which 68 units of blood were collected.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Youth Club alongside the Red Ribbon Club and conducted in collaboration with Zindagi Live (NGO), dedicated to support thalassemia patients from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Principal Sandeep Kumar offered words of encouragement to the donors, emphasising the importance of blood donation.

