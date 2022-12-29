Rs 68L stolen from bizman's car at Samrala Chowk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

Some unidentified miscreants allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 68 lakh from a car at Samrala Chowk here on Wednesday night. The bag was taken away by thieves after breaking the window pane of the side door of the car.

The money belongs to a Chandigarh-based businessman, who had sent his driver for collection from clients. After parking the car at Samrala Chowk, the driver went to meet someone. When he came back, he was shocked to see the broken window and immediately raised the alarm.

ACP (Central) Ramandeep Bhullar reached the spot and started a probe.

The police expressed doubt over the incident and the driver, Gurpreet, was being questioned. The footage of CCTV cameras was being scanned, added the ACP (Central).