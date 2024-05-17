69 trains cancelled, 104 diverted due to protest at Shambhu Border

Ludhiana, May 16
Passengers continue to be at the receiving end due to the erratic movement of trains. Travellers had to face cancellations and diversions on Thursday too.
A total of 69 trains were cancelled due to the ongoing farmer protest, and 104 were diverted from other routes. Ever since the farmer agitation started and they blocked the track at Shambhu Border, the rail traffic has suffered.
Due to the Kisaan Agitation at Shambhu Station on Ambala Cantt Junction, the trains that remained temporarily short-terminated or short-originating include — Train No 22479, New Delhi-Lohian Khas, will be short-terminated at Jalandhar city today. Train No 22480 Lohian Khas-New Delhi will depart from Jalandhar City today. Train No 22485, New Delhi-Moga will be short-terminated at Ludhiana tomorrow. Train no 22486 Moga-New Delhi will short originate from Ludhiana tomorrow.
