69-year-old Covid patient from Ludhiana dies in Chandigarh hospital

A 69-year-old woman from Ludhiana, died of Covid after being hospitalised in Chandigarh. Belonging to Koom Kalan block, the woman had co-morbid conditions and succumbed to the virus today.

She was not keeping good health from the last five months and went to PGI for treatment. There she was found suffering from typhoid; and on May 25, her Covid test came out positive, after which she was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. She was on oxygen support and lost her life today.

On May 29, the first Covid death was reported from Ludhiana. A 40-year-old patient had died after being hospitalised for two days in Chandigarh.

Two deaths have been reported in Ludhiana so far. In addition to this, two more samples tested positive. With this, the total number of positive patients reported from the district has reached 18.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, who was in the city today, advised immune compromised individuals such as pregnant women, the elderly, and those with conditions like kidney disease, high BP, cancer, or respiratory issues to wear masks while stepping outside as a precautionary measure.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep added that people should continue using masks in crowded areas and if anyone feels flu-like symptoms, they should get tested and isolate themselves.