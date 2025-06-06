DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / 69-year-old Covid patient from Ludhiana dies in Chandigarh hospital

69-year-old Covid patient from Ludhiana dies in Chandigarh hospital

Two Covid deaths have been reported in Ludhiana so far
article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:28 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 69-year-old woman from Ludhiana, died of Covid after being hospitalised in Chandigarh. Belonging to Koom Kalan block, the woman had co-morbid conditions and succumbed to the virus today.

Advertisement

She was not keeping good health from the last five months and went to PGI for treatment. There she was found suffering from typhoid; and on May 25, her Covid test came out positive, after which she was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. She was on oxygen support and lost her life today.

On May 29, the first Covid death was reported from Ludhiana. A 40-year-old patient had died after being hospitalised for two days in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Two deaths have been reported in Ludhiana so far. In addition to this, two more samples tested positive. With this, the total number of positive patients reported from the district has reached 18.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, who was in the city today, advised immune compromised individuals such as pregnant women, the elderly, and those with conditions like kidney disease, high BP, cancer, or respiratory issues to wear masks while stepping outside as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep added that people should continue using masks in crowded areas and if anyone feels flu-like symptoms, they should get tested and isolate themselves.

Ludhiana stats:

Positive: 18

Active cases: 13

Deaths: 2

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts