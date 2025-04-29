DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / 69-yr-old patient suffering from rare cancer gets new lease of life

69-yr-old patient suffering from rare cancer gets new lease of life

Oncologists at Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, successfully performed Ludhiana’s first Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) surgery on a 69-year-old male patient diagnosed with Pseudomyxoma Peritonei — a rare and complex form of abdominal cancer. The intricate surgery was carried out by the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:55 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The patient and his medical team at Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Oncologists at Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, successfully performed Ludhiana’s first Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) surgery on a 69-year-old male patient diagnosed with Pseudomyxoma Peritonei — a rare and complex form of abdominal cancer. The intricate surgery was carried out by the department of surgical oncology, in collaboration with the department of medical oncology. The patient, who was previously refused treatment by other city-based hospitals, owing to the complexity of his condition, was successfully treated and was

discharged within a

week of the surgery.

Advertisement

This marks the first successful HIPEC surgery in Ludhiana, showcasing Fortis Hospital’s growing expertise in advanced oncology treatments. This technique enhances drug absorption while limiting the side effects, which are often seen with systemic chemotherapy. A multidisciplinary team ensured optimal perioperative care, resulting in a smooth recovery and minimal complications.

National-level symposium

Advertisement

Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, hosted a national-level CME – SPY Symposium on Fluorescence-Guided Surgeries at Radisson BLU Hotel MBD, Ludhiana. The event brought together eminent surgeons from across India to explore the evolving role of Indocyanine Green (ICG) dye and cutting-edge SPY PHI imaging technology in modern surgical practices.

The symposium served as a premier platform for sharing knowledge, techniques, and clinical outcomes associated with fluorescence-guided surgeries, which are revolutionising surgical accuracy in fields like oncology, gastrointestinal, plastic, cardiovascular and microsurgery.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper