69-yr-old patient suffering from rare cancer gets new lease of life

Oncologists at Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, successfully performed Ludhiana’s first Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) surgery on a 69-year-old male patient diagnosed with Pseudomyxoma Peritonei — a rare and complex form of abdominal cancer. The intricate surgery was carried out by the department of surgical oncology, in collaboration with the department of medical oncology. The patient, who was previously refused treatment by other city-based hospitals, owing to the complexity of his condition, was successfully treated and was

discharged within a

week of the surgery.

This marks the first successful HIPEC surgery in Ludhiana, showcasing Fortis Hospital’s growing expertise in advanced oncology treatments. This technique enhances drug absorption while limiting the side effects, which are often seen with systemic chemotherapy. A multidisciplinary team ensured optimal perioperative care, resulting in a smooth recovery and minimal complications.

National-level symposium

Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, hosted a national-level CME – SPY Symposium on Fluorescence-Guided Surgeries at Radisson BLU Hotel MBD, Ludhiana. The event brought together eminent surgeons from across India to explore the evolving role of Indocyanine Green (ICG) dye and cutting-edge SPY PHI imaging technology in modern surgical practices.

The symposium served as a premier platform for sharing knowledge, techniques, and clinical outcomes associated with fluorescence-guided surgeries, which are revolutionising surgical accuracy in fields like oncology, gastrointestinal, plastic, cardiovascular and microsurgery.