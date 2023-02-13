6th JITO cricket league from February 18

Ludhiana, February 12
The 6th edition of JITO Premier Cricket League to be organised by the youth wing of Ludhiana chapter of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) under the banner of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ will be held from February 18 to 26 here at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road.
Sixteen teams will be seen in action during this league during which matches would be played on league-cum-knockout basis. In addition to this, competition for teams drawn from North Zone will also be held.
The trophy and teams’ jerseys were released at a function held at a local hotel last evening. Prior to this, ceremonial lamp was lit, followed by recitation of Navkar Mantra. Komal Jain of Duke Fabrics, Rajeev Jain Chaman, Vinod Jain, Amit Jain, Ashok Jain and Sahil Jain were among other prominent persons present there.
Rajeev Jain and Amit Jain, chairman and senior vice-chairman, respectively, Ludhiana chapter, JITO, said teams, including Arham Strikers, Vijay Vallabh Swagger, Sudarshan Tigers, Oswal Tigers, Sweet Touch Strikers, Jainson Smashers and Sona Royals, would be vying for top honours in the league.
