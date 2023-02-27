 6th JITO PREMIER CRICKET LEAGUE: Sweet Touch Strikers win trophy in thriller : The Tribune India

6th JITO PREMIER CRICKET LEAGUE: Sweet Touch Strikers win trophy in thriller

6th JITO PREMIER CRICKET LEAGUE: Sweet Touch Strikers win trophy in thriller

Players of Sweet Touch Strikers with supporters after winning the final on Sunday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 26

Sweet Touch Strikers overpowered Sudarshan Tigers in super over to lift the winners’ trophy in the 6th JITO Premier Cricket League, organised by the Youth Wing of Ludhiana Chapter of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) under the banner ‘ Beti Bacaho, Beti Padhao’ at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Sunday.

In the final, batting first, Sweet Touch Strikers scored 116 runs for the loss of six wickets in 12 overs in which the main run getters were Chirag Jain and Kanav Jain. Chirag made 54 runs off 29 balls, with the help of six boundaries and three sixes, while Kanav chipped in with 36 runs, laced with three sixes and as many hits over the ropes.

For Sudarshan Tigers, Happy Jain claimed three wickets and Camy Jain scalped two victims.

Chasing the target, Sudarshan Tigers, too made 116 runs after losing six wickers as they fell short of overs. Anshul Jain remained unbeaten on 71 runs which came of 40 deliveries, including five sixes and six hits over the fence, while their skipper Camy Jain contributed 28 runs.

As the tie remained unresolved, the super over rule was applied in which Sudarshan Tigers made 10 runs after losing two wickets and Sweet Touch Strikers scored 12 runs on the penultimate ball, without losing a wicket and clinched the cliff-hanger and also fetched the title. Chirag Jain of the winning side was named man of the match.

Earlier in the day, in the North Zone segment of the league, Ludhiana Kings registered an emphatic 9-wicket win over Gurugram Giants to emerge as the champions.

In reply to Gurugram Giants’ total of 109 runs, Ludhiana Kings required just 6.5 overs to achieve the target which they did after losing only one wicket. For the winning side, Rohit Jain played a swashbuckling innings of 81 runs off 26 balls that included 11 sixes and three fours.

The office-bearers of organising committee and representatives from the sponsors gave away prizes to the winners and losing finalists.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Two gangsters accused in Sidhu Moosewala case killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran

2
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Sisodia’s family members after his arrest by CBI

4
Punjab

Khalistan supporters getting funding from Pakistan, other countries: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Nation

From Delhi to Punjab, AAP’s poll plank of corruption haunts party

6
Punjab

Punjab govt to move Supreme Court over convening of Budget Session

7
Trending

Watch: Tourist vehicle turns turtle during jungle safari after angry rhino charges towards it, IFS officer shares spine-chilling video

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘not an Indian’ remark draws BJP’s ire

9
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

10
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are a...

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Navjot Singh, a third-year student of computer engineering a...

Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped Muslim men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report

Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report

The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten a...


Cities

View All

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Woman found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect murder

Gang of bank robbers caught red-handed in Tarn Taran

Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Clear stand on Ram Bagh clubs, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells state, ASI, Amritsar MC

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Chandigarh MC turns blind eye to illegal Mani Majra market

4 ‘highway robbers’ nabbed at Dera Bassi

Truck hits car, Kalka man dies

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Sisodia arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office; party MLAs and councillors detained ahead of protest against BJP

Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across Jalandhar city

Minister lays stones of projects worth Rs 2.51 cr in grain markets

Jalandhar: Man arrested for sacrilege in Rama Mandi

4th such incident in 3 months; police for round-the-clock vigil

Jalandhar boy beats all odds to win gold in international para athletics

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Ludhiana businessmen raise issues affecting bicycle industry

No govt school in bad condition in Ludhiana: Education Department

Awareness rally against dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana

'Illegal' commercial buildings continue to flourish in Ludhiana

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Three Nepal natives held for robbery