6th JITO PREMIER CRICKET LEAGUE: Sweet Touch Strikers win trophy in thriller

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 26

Sweet Touch Strikers overpowered Sudarshan Tigers in super over to lift the winners’ trophy in the 6th JITO Premier Cricket League, organised by the Youth Wing of Ludhiana Chapter of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) under the banner ‘ Beti Bacaho, Beti Padhao’ at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Sunday.

In the final, batting first, Sweet Touch Strikers scored 116 runs for the loss of six wickets in 12 overs in which the main run getters were Chirag Jain and Kanav Jain. Chirag made 54 runs off 29 balls, with the help of six boundaries and three sixes, while Kanav chipped in with 36 runs, laced with three sixes and as many hits over the ropes.

For Sudarshan Tigers, Happy Jain claimed three wickets and Camy Jain scalped two victims.

Chasing the target, Sudarshan Tigers, too made 116 runs after losing six wickers as they fell short of overs. Anshul Jain remained unbeaten on 71 runs which came of 40 deliveries, including five sixes and six hits over the fence, while their skipper Camy Jain contributed 28 runs.

As the tie remained unresolved, the super over rule was applied in which Sudarshan Tigers made 10 runs after losing two wickets and Sweet Touch Strikers scored 12 runs on the penultimate ball, without losing a wicket and clinched the cliff-hanger and also fetched the title. Chirag Jain of the winning side was named man of the match.

Earlier in the day, in the North Zone segment of the league, Ludhiana Kings registered an emphatic 9-wicket win over Gurugram Giants to emerge as the champions.

In reply to Gurugram Giants’ total of 109 runs, Ludhiana Kings required just 6.5 overs to achieve the target which they did after losing only one wicket. For the winning side, Rohit Jain played a swashbuckling innings of 81 runs off 26 balls that included 11 sixes and three fours.

The office-bearers of organising committee and representatives from the sponsors gave away prizes to the winners and losing finalists.