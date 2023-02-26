6th Kundanites Premier League: Kushal, Hitesh shine

Ludhiana, February 25
KVM Bulls and Smashers XI began their campaign on a positive note in the 6th Kundanites Premier League (KPL) being organised by the Kundan Vidya Mandir Alumni Association (KVMAA) here at the KVM ground at Civil Lines here on Saturday.
In the first match of the league, KVM Bulls scripted an authentic 8-wicket win over KVM Rhinos. Batting first, KVM Rhinos scored 94 runs for the loss of eight wickets in which the main contributors were Kushal Khetan and Jitesh Bhatia, who chipped in with 19 and 18 runs, respectively.
For KVM Bulls, Jatin Soni was the pick of bowlers four wickets after conceding 16 runs. In the second match, Smashers XI overpowered KVM Super Kings by four wickets. In reply to KVM Super Kings’ total of 82 for eight, Smashers XI scored 84 runs with four wickets in hand.
For the winning side, Hitesh Bhargava contributed 30 runs.
