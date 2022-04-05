7,155 students vaccinated in 35 camps at govt schools

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal/Doraha, April 4

The extension cell of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, has organised vaccination camps at government schools in villages.

With the efforts of CII Foundation, Indusind Bank, Payal CHC and Punjab Youth Development Board, the college has organised 35 vaccination camps and administered 7,155 doses to students between 15 to 18 years of age and those above 18 years. A team of Fortis Hospital administered the vaccine to beneficiaries in and around Sahnewal and Doraha.

A total of 344 beneficiaries were given the shots at Ghulal village, 1,890 at Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, 631 at Gurdwara Reru Sahib, Sahnewal, 550 at Gurdwara Samosar Sahib, Tibba, 300 at Beant Singh Chowk, Doraha, 130 at Ghulal village, 210 at Gurdwara Samosar Sahib, Tibba, 250 at Nankana Sahib Senior Secondary School, Budhewal, 210 at Tagore International School, Sahnewal, 200 at Sacred Heart Convent School, Jamalpur, 207 at Government Senior Secondary Smart School for Girls, Sahnewal, 63 at Governemnt Senior Secondary School for Boys, Sahnewal, 240 at Government High School, Giaspura, Government High School Dhandari Kalan, 270 at Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, 170 at Government Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines, 12 at Government Senior Secondary School, Rupalon, 48 at Government Senior Secondary School, Jatana, 170 at Government High School, Dhandari Kalan, 220 at Government High School, Giaspura, 190 at Government Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Khurd, and 100 at Government Senior Secondary School, Chakohi. A total of 110 beneficiaries at the GSSS, Sahnewal, 80 at Nankana Sahib, Budhewal, 70 at GHS, Jatana, 150 at the SHCS, Jamalpur, 220 at the GHS, Giaspura, 40 at Mangali Nichi village, 40 at Heeran village, 20 at Mundian and 20 at GNN College were administered second dose.

“We will organise more camps for the students to assure that they are fully vaccinated. Earlier, the students were reluctant to take the jab but later they changed their mind and the number of those receiving the shot is increasing day by day,” said the dean of the extension cell of Guru Nanak National College.

“We are grateful to the contributors who have done the yeoman’s service of assisting us in vaccinating so many people, especially the children and their parents who cannot afford to get their dose from private hospitals,” said general secretary of the college management Harpratap Brar.