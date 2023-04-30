7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

The Khanna police on Saturday registered a case of extortion, house tresspass, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation against seven leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Khanna. All suspects were arrested by the police.

Shopkeepers had accused the leaders of forcibly entering into their shops, demanding money and illegally detaining them.

As per information, on the complaint of two shopkeepers in Subhash Bazaar, the Khanna police booked Gurdeep Singh Deepu, state joint secretary of AAP, Sukhwinder Singh, block rural president, Varinder Singh, block president, Rajveer Sharma, block urban president, Tarinder Singh, urban block president, Raj Kumar Jassal, youth president, Khanna, and Prashant Dang, in-charge Ward 21.

Complainant Rinki of Rinki Mobile Centre and Pankaj of Pankaj Garments said yesterday afternoon, the seven accused forcibly entered their shops where some repair works were going on. The suspects warned them to stop the repair work else provide them money.

“When we tried to escape from our shops, they forcibly detained and abused us. They also damaged material brought for the repair of the shops. When some shopkeepers gathered, they escaped,” the complainants alleged. On Saturday, they were produced in a court which remanded them in one-day police custody.