7 booked for attacking sweeper at city hotel

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

The Police Division 5 yesterday registered a case against seven persons who had attacked a sweeper of a hotel near the bus stand here and also smashed glass doors and windows of the eatery.

The suspects have been identified as Ajay Kumar of Jawahar Nagar, Sandeep Tawar of Manakwal, Sushil Bhagat and four unidentified persons.

The complainant, Ashok Kumar, told the police that on April 15, Ajay along with his friends had come to the hotel and asked for free food and beer but the manager refused to give them the same.

“On the night of April 16, the suspects again came to the hotel with his aides and started abusing me. They also thrashed me. Afterwards, they hurled stones and bricks at the eatery which damaged the windows and glass doors,” he alleged.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jasvir Singh said after registering a case of attempt to murder against the assailants, two of them, Ajay and Sandeep, were arrested and raids were being conducted to nab the other suspects.

The ASI said past criminal history of the suspects was also being verified.