7 booked for duping resident of Rs 4.35 cr

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 22

The Cyber Cell police station yesterday registered a case against seven persons, who duped a city resident of Rs 4.35 crore, on the pretext of investment in a plan. The booked suspects were identified as Tanvi Sharma, Mander Power, Shivani, Jyoti Sharma, Sharan Gupta, Bikram Patel and Anjali Sharma.

Complainant Rashpal Singh, a resident of Model Town, told the police that he was contacted by one Tanvi Sharma who assured that she had some good investment plans in which he would get multiple returns on invested money. The suspect added the victim’s cellphone number in a WhatsApp group in which she revealed some investment plans. The suspects took Rs 4.35 crore from the victim on the pretext of investing the amount in a scheme. However, the victim didn’t get any return. Instead, his principal amount was also not returned by the suspects, following which he lodged a police complaint.

Investigating officer ASI Jasvir Singh said after registering a case further investigation was launched and efforts were on to arrest the suspects.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.