7 booked for illegal mining

Doraha, December 22
The police booked seven persons for illegal mining at Rajgarh village, near Doraha, on Wednesday. Although the suspects managed to flee the spot, the police impounded two tippers and one JCB machine from the spot.
Doraha SHO Gurmeet Singh said that Akhil Malhotra, Inspector, Mining Department, reached Rajgarh village to check illegal mining being carried out by some persons for quite some time. The SHO said as he tried to stop the persons from indulging in this illegal activity, they misbehaved with Malhotra.
The latter informed the police and a team of cops reached the spot but the suspects managed to flee, the SHO said. The police party impounded two tippers and one JCB machine from the spot.
A case has been registered against the seven persons, the police said.
