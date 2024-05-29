7 booked for killing man

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 28

A man was killed by seven persons and his body was dumped in the agricultural fields at Rajoana village on May 26. The suspects have been identified as Mangal Singh, Jassa Singh, Ravi, Titu, Charna, Amrit, all residents of Rajoana, and Kalan Mato of Hairan.

Complainant Satwinder Singh of Has Kalan told the police that on May 25 he, along with his brother Rajwinder Singh, alias Rajan, and four friends were present at Has Kalan village where they got to know that their friend Kalu was attacked by the suspects. Later, they, along with Kalu, went to Rajoana village on the same night to talk with the key assailant, Mangal. When they reached the village, Mangal and his aides attacked them.

“We all managed to escape from the scene but my brother Rajan was cornered by the suspects and badly beaten up later. The next morning his body was found in the agricultural fields of the village. We reached the place and took the body to the Civil Hospital. The police were also informed, following which a murder case was registered on Sunday,” the complainant said.

Investigating officer SI Balwinder Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.

