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Home / Ludhiana / 7 booked for murder in Ludhiana village

7 booked for murder in Ludhiana village

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:03 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The Dehlon police have booked seven persons, including four unknown, for alleged murder of septuagenarian Sawinder Singh Binder of Tibba village, brother of former sarpanch of the village. The accused have been identified as Megh Singh, his son Golu, Gopi Pandit and four unknown accomplices.

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A land dispute among two parties has been cited as the reason behind the murder and Sawinder had gone to the site to intervene in the matter.

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The FIR registered on the statement Paramjit Kaur revealed that her husband Sawinder had gone with Kewal Singh and others to facilitate the resolution of a land dispute on the outskirts of Tibba village on Tuesday. While Sawinder was trying to pacify the warring groups, the accused assaulted him. They allegedly fired a shot at the victim that proved fatal.

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Investigating officer Pardeep Singh said the accused had been booked under various sections of the Arms Act. Raids are being made to nab all accused, claimed the IO.

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