7 booked for stealing scrap from godown

Our Correspondent

Doraha, December 17

The Doraha police have registered a case against seven persons for their alleged involvement in stealing scrap from a godown at Rajgarh village, near Doraha. While the suspects managed to flee, the police recovered a Canter, Baleno car, a motorcycle and a large amount of scrap.

The accused have been identified as Fauji Ram and Mittho Ram (brothers) of Payal, Kulwant Singh of Bhorla village and Sukhran Singh of Mandiala Kalan village. The accused used to get scrap at cheaper rates from the godown and sell it at higher rates. Doraha SHO Gurmeet Singh said that all seven suspects would be arrested soon.