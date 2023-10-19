7 booked for woman’s suicide

Our Correspondent

Raikot, October 18

The Sudhar police have booked six persons for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman married into their family for 15 years.

A demand for a share in property of the deceased was cited to be the immediate trigger behind the abetment of the victim to set herself afire a week ago.

The victim, identified as Rupinder Kaur, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital at Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Davinder Singh of Sudhar village (husband), Manjit Kaur (mother-in-law), Satnam Singh (father-in-law), Rajinder Kaur of Humbran village (sister-in-law), Kulwinder Singh Humbran (Rajinder Kaur’s husband) and Jagdeep Singh (brother-in-law) of Bardeke.

Karnail Singh of Tungan village in Patiala district alleged that the accused had forced his elder daughter Rupinder Kaur to commit suicide by harassing her in various ways.

Karnail Singh informed the police that his sister Rupinder got married to Davinder Singh about 15 years ago. He said the accused used to harass her by demanding more dowry and a share in the property of her parents.

“On the morning of October 11, my sister-in-law Charanjit Kaur called me to inform me that somebody from Sudhar had told her Rupinder Kaur had suffered burn injuries and had been shifted to DMC Hospital at Ludhiana. When we reached the hospital, Rupinder was not able to speak,” Karnail Singh stated.

SHO Sudhar Jagjit Singh said an FIR under Section 306 of IPC had been registered against the accused and investigation officer Rupinder Singh had initiated the process of arresting.