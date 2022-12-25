7 cellphones found in jail, five prisoners booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 24

Surprise checking in the Central Jail here has led to the recovery of seven mobile phones. After the recovery, the Jail Department and police have launched a probe to inquire about the source which facilitated the entry of phones inside the jail.

The cellphones were seized from Jaswinder Singh, Charanjit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Rajinder Singh. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against these inmates. Assistant jail superintendent Kuldeep Singh said that on December 17, a surprise checking was conducted in the jail in which every barrack was completely scanned and belongings of the inmates were also checked.

During the checking, one mobile phone each was found from the above said jail inmates and two mobiles were found abandoned in the bathroom of barrack number one. It could be possible that some unknown jail inmates had dumped these mobiles inside the bathroom to prevent any legal action against them after being caught, added Singh. Sources said the prison officials launched further questioning of the inmates from whom mobiles were found.