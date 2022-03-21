7-day NSS camp at government college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

The NSS unit of SCD Government College, here, began its annual seven-day camp on Saturday. The camp is devoted to Swachch Bharat and Jal Shakti Abhiyan in view of the water crisis looming large for citizens of the country.

It is being conducted under the aegis of principal Tanvir Likhari and the NSS programme unit, headed by Prof Geetanjali Pabreja.

She said the camp would have a flurry of activities aimed at promoting cleanliness and spreading compassion among volunteers through visits to old age homes and orphanages in the city.

Dr Rajan Aggarwal, Principal Scientist and head, Department of Renewable Energy Engineering, PAU, Ludhiana, said Punjab being an agricultural state, consumes 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the water due to which the state was facing shortage of water.

“The underground water level is going down even further and the annual rainfall in the region is also decreasing. In the present scenario, harvesting rainwater is of utmost importance,” he said.