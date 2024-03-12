7-day training programme on precision agriculture

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

A seven-day training programme on ‘Precision Agriculture Technology including Greenhouses Management’ began at the Department of Soil and Water Engineering, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), under the aegis of the National Committee on Precision Agriculture and Horticulture (NCPAH), New Delhi. Farmers from Punjab and other states are attending the training programme, which is being conducted by the Precision Farming Development Centre (PFDC), Ludhiana.

Chief guest Dr Parvender Sheoran (Director, ICAR-ATARI, Ludhiana) highlighted the role of precision agricultural technologies in enhancing productivity. He urged the farmers to seize the opportunity to learn and implement precision agricultural technologies, highlighting their potential to revolutionise farming practices and boost yields sustainably.

