7 EVMs, 10 beeping units, 71 VVPATs replaced in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 26

The polling for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls in Ludhiana district on February 20 was disrupted briefly in six of the total 14 Vidhan Sabha constituencies due to technical snags in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and beeping units (BUs), the district election office has confirmed.

OFFICIALSPEAK We ensured that the polling process was conducted in a hassle-free manner despite technical snags in a few machines, which were immediately replaced. — Varinder Kumar Sharma, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner

Besides, the VVPAT machines had developed snags in 71 polling booths across 14 Assembly segments during the polling, officials have revealed. Except seven EVMs, 10 BUs and 71 VVPATs, the voting machinery in the majority of 2,979 polling booths across 14 Assembly constituencies in the district worked uninterruptedly.

The official data compiled by the Election Commission of India, a copy of which is with The Tribune, revealed that seven EVMs were replaced in six Vidhan Sabha segments – two in Ludhiana East and one each in Sahnewal, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana North, Payal and Jagraon.

Similarly, 10 BUs had to be replaced in six Assembly seats – two each in Sahnewal, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Payal and one each in Ludhiana North and Jagraon.

Besides, 71 VVPATs, including four in Khanna, seven in Samrala, eight in Sahnewal, three in Ludhiana East, four in Ludhiana South, one each in Atam Nagar and Ludhiana Central, six in Ludhiana West, seven in Ludhiana North, six in Gill, nine in Payal, five in Dakha, three in Raikot and seven, were replaced during the polling in Jagraon.

While 29 EVMs, 11 BUs and 114 VVPATs were replaced during the commissioning before the polling began, 11 EVMs, 12 BUs and 43 VVPATs had to be replaced during the mock poll. Also, three VVPATs had developed technical snag during the dispersal process and were replaced on the spot.

Following the replacement of the voting machines, a total of 2,984 EVMs, 3,665 BUs and 3,020 VVPATs were used at 2,979 polling booths set up across 14 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the district.