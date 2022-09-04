7 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 3

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, seven persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district while no loss of life was reported due to the virus on Saturday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,395 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,016 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Saturday, there were 59 active cases, of which 56 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while three are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.29 per cent.

Till date, 39,14,449 samples have been taken, of which 37,85,802 were found negative.

Samples of 3,019 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.