Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Ludhiana, November 3

The Khanna police claimed to have solved a major robbery of Rs 7 lakh in 48 hours of the crime and arrested five suspects in the case. The police also recovered Rs 4.70 lakh from the miscreants.

The suspects have been identified as Rajat Arora, alias Raja, Raman Sharma, alias Pandit, Vikas Balli alias Patty, Pardeep Singh and Munish Kumar, alias Shanky. Besides cash, the police also seized 20 gm of heroin and a scooter (PB26G8909) from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash, SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Thursday.

On October 31, two employees of a petrol pump were robbed of Rs 7 lakh by two scooter-borne robbers by throwing chilli powder into their eyes.

Dayama said after the incident, a special investigation team (SIT) under the leadership of SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain was formed.

The team carried out technical and scientific investigation in the case and had managed to trace the case in 24 hours and the suspects involved were arrested within 48 hours of the crime. The police had checked several CCTV cameras which also helped the police in reaching out to the suspects.

The SSP said initially, Pardeep was arrested and his interrogation led to the identification of the remaining four accused involved in the crime.

SP Pragya Jain said Pardeep was the main conspirator who hatched the conspiracy of loot in connivance with Rajat and others. Munish had arranged a scooter in lieu of Rs 20,000, which was used in the crime.

Jain said the accused had a criminal history and have FIRs under the NDPS Act, Excise Act and other cases registered against them at police stations in Khanna.

Further questioning of the accused was on to inquire about their involvement in any other past loot incident of loot.

