icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 7 Ludhiana agri varsity students qualify GATE

7 Ludhiana agri varsity students qualify GATE

Harmanpreet Kaur and Keshav Kumar made history by clinching AIR 5 and AIR 13, respectively

article_Author
Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:29 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Harmanpreet Kaur (AIR 5)
Advertisement

At least seven students from the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), brought laurels to the institution by clearing the prestigious Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 with impressive All India Ranks (AIR).

Advertisement

Among the students, Harmanpreet Kaur and Keshav Kumar made history by clinching AIR 5 and AIR 13, respectively.

Advertisement

Jasnoor Kaur Saimbi (AIR 77), Nandini Narula (AIR 129), Tanush Kumar (AIR 169) and Anshpreet Kaur (AIR 205) also impressed with their performance. Gunjanmeet Kaur from the Department of Processing and Food Engineering qualified the exam as well.

Advertisement

The GATE is conducted for engineering graduates aspiring to get admission to central institutes, such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) and National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), with fellowships for their postgraduate degrees.

Manjeet Singh, dean, COAET, hailed the consistent success of agricultural engineering students. He specifically lauded Gurveer Kaur for her exceptional mentorship and tireless efforts in coaching the students for the GATE .

Advertisement

Manjeet Singh said COAET has been focusing on preparing the candidates to achieve their professional goals. The scientific temperament and maturity shown by the scholars are appreciable and a source of motivation for budding engineers, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts