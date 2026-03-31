7 Ludhiana agri varsity students qualify GATE

At least seven students from the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), brought laurels to the institution by clearing the prestigious Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 with impressive All India Ranks (AIR).

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Among the students, Harmanpreet Kaur and Keshav Kumar made history by clinching AIR 5 and AIR 13, respectively.

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Jasnoor Kaur Saimbi (AIR 77), Nandini Narula (AIR 129), Tanush Kumar (AIR 169) and Anshpreet Kaur (AIR 205) also impressed with their performance. Gunjanmeet Kaur from the Department of Processing and Food Engineering qualified the exam as well.

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The GATE is conducted for engineering graduates aspiring to get admission to central institutes, such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) and National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), with fellowships for their postgraduate degrees.

Manjeet Singh, dean, COAET, hailed the consistent success of agricultural engineering students. He specifically lauded Gurveer Kaur for her exceptional mentorship and tireless efforts in coaching the students for the GATE .

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Manjeet Singh said COAET has been focusing on preparing the candidates to achieve their professional goals. The scientific temperament and maturity shown by the scholars are appreciable and a source of motivation for budding engineers, he added.