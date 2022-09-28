7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

As many as seven mobile phones were seized from the Ludhiana Central Jail during a surprise checking.

Of the seven mobiles, six were found abandoned in the jail while one was seized from a jail inmate. The seizures were made in two incidents.

Assistant superintendent of jail Harminder Singh said on September 26 when frisking of inmates and checking of their belongings were being done, a mobile phone was found from an inmate and two mobile phones were found abandoned on the jail premises. It could be possible that inmates might have dumped these to prevent action against them on being caught with the phones.

A case has been registered in this regard on Monday.

In another incident, four mobiles were found abandoned on the jail premises, the assistant superintendent of jail Satnam Singh said on September 23 when jail employees were doing a routine checking, four mobiles were found abandoned inside the jail.

Jail officials said the seized cell phones would be sent for forensic examination to know if the inmates, who were using the same, were in touch with some smugglers, gangsters or police or jail officials.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered on Monday.