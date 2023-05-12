7 mobile phones, tobacco seized from jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

A surprise checking in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, have led to the recovery of seven mobile phones and 170 gm of tobacco from jail inmates in separate incidents.

In the first case, Assistant Superintendent, Jail, Sukhdev Singh, said on May 7 during a surprise checking, two cell phones were seized from two jail inmates, Gurjant Singh and Harison. As the duo kept banned items inside the jail, a case under the Prisons Act was registered against them on Wednesday.

Assistant Superintendent, Jail, Gagandeep Singh, said he along with his team, conducted a checking inside the jail on May 8 which led to the recovery of two mobile phones and 170 gm of tobacco from inmates Tarlochan Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Rohit. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the suspects.

In another incident, three mobile phones were seized from three inmates, Amit Kumar, Jatin Sharma and Sonu, on May 8. After registering a case against the trio, further probe was launched to identify the source which facilitated the entry of the cell phones inside the jail.