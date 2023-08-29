7 mobiles seized from jail inmates

Ludhiana, August 28
Staff of the Central Jail here during special checks seized seven mobile phones allegedly from inmates. The phones had buttons, not touch screens, as per the staff.
Following complaints filed by Jail Assistant superintendents Suraj Mal, Surinderpal Singh and Satnam Singh, three FIRs, under Section 52-A (1) of Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2011, have been registered at the Division Number 7 police station against the seven inmates.
The suspects have been identified as Jatin Moonga, Jaswant Singh, Varinder Singh, Gourav Kumar, Davis Kapur, Gurpreet Singh and Nachhatar Singh.
