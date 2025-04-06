DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / 7 months on, SCD govt college gets principal

7 months on, SCD govt college gets principal

Professor (Dr) Gursharn Jit Singh Sandhu has taken over as the principal of SCD Government College here. The appointment was made after a gap of nearly seven months.
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:19 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Gursharn Jit Singh Sandhu.
Professor (Dr) Gursharn Jit Singh Sandhu has taken over as the principal of SCD Government College here. The appointment was made after a gap of nearly seven months.

Talking to The Tribune, Sandhu said his priority would be to restore the college’s former glory. “We will request the government to start professional courses at the college,” said Sandhu.

It may be mentioned here that Dr Sandhu’s wife, Gurpreet Kaur, was also the principal of this college and retired in August, 2021. “We are both the students of this college and before becoming the principal, I worked as a professor of mathematics here, since 1998,” said Sandhu.

Sandhu completed his MSc, MPhil from Panjab University, Chandigarh; and PhD from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. He has vast a experience of 34 years at various places which includes the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Ludhiana and Government College for Girls, Ludhiana.

Till date, twenty-five of his research papers have been published in national and international journals in USA, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Yugoslavia and Romania. Besides, he has also presented research papers in various national and international conferences, including the International Congress of Industrial and Applied Mathematics in Switzerland and UK Heat Transfer Conference at Queen’s Mary University, London. He has authored more than 60 books, which include 19 books for postgraduate classes, 40 for

undergraduate classes, two for engineering and two for classes XI and XII.

The appointment of a permanent principal at the college was much appreciated by the college’s alumni association. Brij Bhushan Goyal, a member of the alumni association, said many issues in the college would be resolved with the arrival of a permanent principal. It may be mentioned here that the issue of college being without a principal for several months was highlighted by The Tribune twice.

