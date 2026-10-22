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Home / Ludhiana / 7 MTP kits found sans proper records at two medical stores in Doraha

7 MTP kits found sans proper records at two medical stores in Doraha

Inspections conducted under Mission Jeevni in Doraha

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:24 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Officials inspect a medical store in Doraha on Wednesday.
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At least seven medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits were found without proper sale and purchase records at two medical stores in Doraha on Wednesday during special inspections.

The checks were conducted under Mission Jeevni to curb the illegal stocking, sale and purchase of MTP kits.

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Drugs control officer Sandeep Kaushik (Ludhiana-5), along with police officials, inspected the two medical stores.

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During the inspections, two MTP kits were found at M/s Goel Medicos, GT Road, and five kits were found without the requisite records at M/s Tanda Medical Store, Arraichan Road.

The inspection reports have been forwarded to the competent authorities for further necessary action, the officials added.

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