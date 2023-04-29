7 nabbed for bid to loot couple

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

The city police yesterday arrested seven persons who had made a bid to loot a couple at Sunet village. The suspects had made two failed attempts to enter their house to commit the crime. They were captured in CCTV cameras.

The police took action in the case after son of the couple, an Army officer, talked to senior city police officials in this regard.

Suspects posed as MC employees: complainant Complainant Surinderpal Singh said on April 19, some unidentified people knocked at their gate and posed themselves as employees of the Municipal Corporation. Suspecting foul play, his wife did not open the door. The suspects then asked his wife to give cash and valuables, otherwise they would kill her.

Complainant Surinderpal Singh said on April 19, some unidentified people knocked at their gate and posed themselves as employees of the Municipal Corporation. Suspecting some foul play, his wife did not open the door. The suspects then asked his wife to give cash and valuables, otherwise they would kill her. Since his kin living in the adjoining house came out, the suspects fled in their Mahindra Scorpio vehicle (bearing registration no. PB32G5873).

Again on April 25, two suspects knocked at the gate and asked for money but he did not open the gate, the complainant alleged.

Investigating officer SI Rachpal Singh said the police identified 11 suspects of which seven were nabbed yesterday. They were identified as Kamal Giri, Rakesh Giri, Rahul Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, all residents of Jalandhar Bypass, Ravi Kumar of Jalandhar, Paras Kumar of Kasabad and Kalo Devi of Jalandhar Bypass.

The suspects who were at large had been identified as Gagi, Rajan, Rakesh and Karan of Moga. Raids were on to nab them, he said.