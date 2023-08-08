7 nabbed for ‘planning’ robbery

Ludhiana, August 7
The police claimed to have busted a gang by apprehending seven of its members allegedly involved in carrying out snatching and robbery incidents. They alleged that the suspects were allegedly planning a robbery on a vacant plot.
During the arrest, the police claimed to have seized an illegal countrymade pistol with two bullets, two sharp weapons, four iron rods and a scooter from their possession. Additionally, the police seized a ‘rehri’ and 250-kg scrap iron from them.
The suspects have been identified as Ravi Giri, Vinod Kumar, alias Kalia, Sonu Pal, Manoj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Ravi Kumar, alias Chhota Ravi, and Sunny Kumar. The police said they conducted a raid in Phase 5 of Focal Point based on a tip-off, which ultimately led to the arrest of the suspects.
The police said the suspects were allegedly planning a robbery when they were caught on a vacant plot in Phase 5 of Focal Point, following the tip-off. Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO, Focal Point, said an FIR had been registered against the suspects under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.
