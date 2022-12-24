7 nabbed with drugs, arms

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, December 23

In a drive against drug trafficking, the Sahnewal police nabbed four miscreants who were travelling in a Maruti Swift car (bearing registration no. PB 91 P 9034) near the Rampur chowk on the Kohara road and seized heroin, arms and other items from their possession three days ago.

Police officials addressed mediapersons in this regard here on Friday.

The suspects have been identified as Jai Kumar, a resident of the Kohara road, Sunny Kumar, alias Sunny, of Balmik Mohalla, Manavpreet Singh of New Colony and Deepak Prabhakar of Purana Bazaar, all residents of Sahnewal. They have been sent to judicial custody.

During their interrogation, they revealed the names of their three accomplices. Later, the police arrested the trio, Sukhjit Singh Kakku of Samrala, Sukhdeep Singh of Baba Roor Singh Nagar and Pawanjit Singh Pamma of Purana Bazaar, and nominated them in the case. They have been taken on police remand. The three suspects were also wanted in other similar cases.

The police seized 345 gm of heroin, 1.65 gm of ice, 500 gm of opium, a .32 bore pistol, 62 live cartridges, a countrymade pistol, Rs 23,000 drug money, 28 transparent bags, an electronic weighing machine, a Toyota Innova vehicle, a Maruti Swift car and a BMW vehicle from the seven suspects.