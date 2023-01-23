7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 22

The Haibowal police claimed to have busted a gang of mobile snatchers and arrested seven of its members. The police also recovered 22 mobile phones from them.

The suspects have been identified as Satnam Singh, alias Nikka, of Salem Tabri, Harpreet Singh, alias Preeti, of Haidar Enclave, Narinder Kumar, alias Babbu, of Haidar Enclave, Honey Sethi of Salem Tabri, Sulakhan Singh, alias Sukha, of Ladhowal, Maninder Singh, alias Monu, of Fatehpur Awana and Gurpreet Singh, alias Kaka, of Hoshiarpur. A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the suspects.

Besides the mobile phones, a motorcycle, a scooter and a ladies purse were also recovered from the members of the gang.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Mandeep Singh and Haibowal SHO inspector Bittan Kumar addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Sunday.

The ACP said the Haibowal police had received a tip-off that the suspects were running a gang of snatchers and they had committed over 24 snatching incidents in the city.

Accordingly, a police team was formed and the suspects were nabbed from the specific location. Later during questioning, 22 mobile phones were recovered from them, he said.

Inspector Bittan Kumar said during preliminary questioning, it came to the fore that the suspects were also drug addicts and

had a criminal past as well. Several cases of snatching and loot were already registered against them at various police stations in the past.

Revealing about the modus operandi of the gang, inspector Bittan said the gang used to steal motorcycle or scooter and after changing the registration number plates, they use the vehicles for committing snatchings. Afterwards, the suspects sell the looted valuables to their clients and buy drugs with the proceeds, he added.

In further questioning, more members of the gang could be nabbed and more looted items be recovered, he added.

