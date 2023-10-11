7 snatchers held; mobiles, bike recovered

Ludhiana, October 10
The Ludhiana police arrested seven snatchers, including a juvenile, in separate cases and recovered mobile phones, motorcycles.
Commissioner of Police Mandeep Sidhu said on October 9, the Jamalpur police nabbed Shubhamb (19) of Bhamian Kalan, his aide (juvenile) and recovered a stolen motorcycle (PB10FP6905) from them. In another case, the police arrested two snatchers Rohit Verma (37) of Partap Singh Wala and Pritpal Singh (35) of Bhamian Kalan. They had snatched a motorcycle from Pushpinder Singh from Sarpanch colony. The motorcycle was also recovered.
On Tuesday, three snatchers Gurbhej Singh (27), Jaswant Singh (26) and Jaswant Singh (24), all residents of Kadiana Kalan, were arrested. Two mobile phones were recovered.
