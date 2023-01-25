7 trains cancelled, others delayed

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 24

With no let-up in weather conditions with a thick blanket of fog enveloping the region along with poor visibility, the railways announced the cancellation of seven long-route trains while many others were running behind schedule, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

Railway officials said 12497/98 New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi Shan-e-Punjab Express, 18103 Tatanagar-Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express, 14673/74 Jaynagar-Amritsar-Jaynagar Shaheed Express and 14217/18 Prayagraj-Chandigarh-Prayagraj Unchahar Express trains were cancelled for the day.

Among the trains running late by one to over three hours were the 11058 CSR (Mumbai)-Amritsar Dadar Express, 12920 Jammu Tawi-Indore Malwa Express, 18101 Tatanagar-Jammu Tawi Express, 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express and 12331 Howrah-Jammu Tawi Express.