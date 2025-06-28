DT
Home / Ludhiana / 7 trucks carrying langar supplies flagged off for Amarnath pilgrimage

7 trucks carrying langar supplies flagged off for Amarnath pilgrimage

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 04:15 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
Activists flag off trucks carrying ration in Ahmedgarh.
Seven trucks carrying ration for the langar to be organised at Baba Amarnath Dham and Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir were flagged off at Shree Ram Mandir and Grain Market in Ahmedgarh.

Social activists Tarsem Garg, patron of a social welfare organisation, and Deepak Sharma, chairman of the Shree Ram Mandir Committee, flagged off the trucks from Grain Market and Shree Ram Mandir respectively.

Chandan Sharma, a convener, said that office-bearers and activists of various social and religious organisations from the town had contributed the ration required for organising the langar at the shrine, in addition to mattresses and quilts for the boarding and lodging of pilgrims during the forthcoming pilgrimage. First aid kits were also provided. “Four trucks carrying goods and materials required for providing facilities at the camp were flagged off earlier,” said Tarsem Garg.

Organisers appreciated the local residents for setting a unique example of communal harmony, as contributors included Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims.

